Kalank's box office collections aren't up to the mark, says a trade expert

Kalank made the most of a holiday release as it amassed Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day. In the process, the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer became the highest opener of the year so far, edging past Akshay Kumar's Kesari that had registered first day collection of Rs 21.06 crore.

While the numbers should be reason enough for director Abhishek Varman to cheer, trade expert Amod Mehra says that the multi-starrer - given its stellar cast and the pre-release hype - was expected to perform better.

"The collections aren't up to the mark as you don't expect such an ordinary opening for a film that boasts of such big stars. Though there was much interest around the Varun-Alia jodi as well as Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit [Nene], it doesn't seem to have translated into numbers. Since it is a long weekend, the film will be able to recover its cost, but the weekdays will be the real test," he says.

While the period drama's big budget may be a hindrance, the Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha starrer has the advantage of an extended weekend.

