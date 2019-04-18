Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Film takes a roaring opening of Rs 21.6 crore

bollywood

With collections of approximately Rs 21 to 22 crore (nett), Kalank has recorded the best opening day of 2019. This will also be Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's highest opening day ever.

Abhishek Varman's Kalank has taken a huge opening at the Box Office, as it hit theatres on April 17. As per early estimates, the film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt, has managed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark on Day 1 at the Box Office.

With Rs 21.60 crore, Kalank has recorded the best opening day of 2019. This marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's highest opening day ever.

Talking about 2019's highest openers so far, while Anurag Singh's Kesari raked in Rs 21.06 crores, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy stood at No. 2 with a Day 1 collection of Rs 19.40 crore, followed by Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal which earned Rs 16.50 crore, according to koimoi.

Kalank benefitted from the partial holiday for Mahavir Jayanti across the country. Moreover, the film is set to cash in on the Good Friday holiday, followed by the weekend, to gain in more moolah.

In the international arena, Kalank has had the highest opening of 2019 and has beaten the previous best of Padmaavat and Dangal in the UK with an estimated figure of 141,000 GBP. Australia too has taken the best opening of 2019 with 128,000 AUD.

Though Kalank has received mixed reviews - from negative to average - the film will completely have to rely on the audience's response and mouth publicity.

It is also to be seen if Kalank's box office collections getting affected by the ongoing IPL season. By far, Bollywood films' Box Office performance released during the IPL phase has remained unaffected. For instance, Kesari, which hit screens on March 21 made a decent business for itself. In fact, the film went on to achieve Rs 150 crore benchmark (till Weekend 4) at the Box Office. Luka Chuppi and Badla, the spillover films, continued to hold well even during IPL. Romeo Akbar Walter had a reasonable opening weekend of about Rs 21 crore but the film could not sustain during rest of the week which closed with figures of Rs 38 crore (till Weekend 2). Badla stands at a total of Rs. 87 crore (till Weekend 6).

While Kalank is expected to earn enough from the extended weekend (April 17) till April 25, the Abhishek Verman directorial will face a stiff competition with Hollywood's one of the biggest releases of the year, Avengers: Endgame. Since it is the 22nd film from the Marvel franchise, Avengers: Endgame is expected to open big in India and will ultimately impact Kalank at the box office.

