Kalank Box Office Prediction: Will Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get their biggest opener?

A still from the movie Kalank

This week's big release is Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank. The film starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is slated to hit theatres on April 17, 2019. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kalank has a run time of exactly 168 minutes i.e. 2 hours, 48 minutes.

Trade expectations from Kalank are sky high, as the film is releasing on a Wednesday to take advantage of an extended weekend (Mahavir Jayanti followed by a holiday on Good Friday). However, the questions remain, will the film manage to create records at the Box Office, or not!

Watch Kalank's trailer here:

According to Girish Johar, he told Indian Express, "Kalank is coming from one of the topmost production houses, Dharma, which is the pioneer of making mega-budget movies. Releasing in the middle of the week, it is cashing in on the holiday of Mahavir Jayanti. The makers are looking at a mammoth release and are eyeing maximum numbers before Avengers: Endgame release on April 26. Having a long weekend, I expect a good start as it looks big. People will at least watch it once. It will be the first preference of moviegoers also because there are no other options."

"A double-digit opening is on cards", predicted Girish Johar to the publication. "It will definitely be a big summer release. I peg the film's day one collection anywhere around Rs 18-20 crore. Depending upon the feedback of the audience it may go up as well but even it falls down, it won't go down below Rs 15 crore."

According to trade expert, Joginder Tuteja, Kalank's advance booking reports looked promising. He tweeted saying, "Early reports out for Kalank advance booking and so far the start has been good. This could well turn out to be the biggest opening day for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt (sic)."

Early reports out for #Kalank advance booking and so far the start has been good. This could well turn out to be the biggest opening day for @Varun_dvn and @aliaa08 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) April 15, 2019

It is also to be seen if Kalank's box office collections getting affected by the ongoing IPL season. By far, Bollywood films' Box Office performance released during the IPL phase has remained unaffected. For instance, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which hit screens on March 21 made a decent business for itself. In fact, the film went on to achieve Rs 150 crore benchmark (till Weekend 4) at the Box Office. Luka Chuppi and Badla, the spillover films, continued to hold well even during IPL. John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter had a reasonable opening weekend of about Rs 21 crore but the film could not sustain during rest of the week which closed with figures of Rs 38 crore (till Weekend 2). Badla stands at a total of Rs. 87 crore (till Weekend 6).

While Kalank is expected to earn enough from the extended weekend (April 17) till April 25, the Abhishek Verman directorial will face a stiff competition with Hollywood's one of the biggest releases of the year, Avengers: Endgame. Since it is the 22nd film from the Marvel franchise, Avengers: Endgame is expected to open big in India and will ultimately impact Kalank at the box office.

Lengthy run time in vogue?...

* #Kalank - which opens on Wed - has a run time of exactly 168 minutes [2 hours, 48 minutes; Indian censors]...

* #AvengersEndgame - which arrives after #Kalank - has a run time of 180 minutes, 57 seconds [3 hours, 57 seconds; British censors]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2019

Till then, all eyes on the Day 1 Box Office collection of Kalank!

