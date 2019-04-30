Will Varun Dhawan's part in Salman Khan's Bharat be retained or chopped off?

bollywood

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has reportedly said he has yet to take a call! So, should we safely assume that Dhawan is not part of Bharat? Time will tell

Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan.

Ever since snapshots of Varun Dhawan on the set of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat did the rounds, there has been speculation that Dhawan is making a special appearance in the film. But sources now claim that he does not feature in the drama.

Varun Dhawan had dropped in to meet Sallu during the Abu Dhabi schedule as he, too, happened to be in the desert emirate around the same time. There were talks that Varun Dhawan plays a business tycoon, who has been modelled on late Dhirubhai Ambani. What added further credence to the rumours was when producer Atul Agnihotri shared a picture on social media of the superstar clicking Dhawan.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has reportedly said he has yet to take a call! So, should we safely assume that Dhawan is not part of the film? Time will tell.

Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Also Read: Bharat: Varun Dhawan turns muse for Salman Khan, see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates