Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1 to release on THIS date

The original, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are all set to star in the modern version of Coolie No 1, and ever since the makers have announced it, Varun and Sara fans can't wait to watch this fresh pair. There were speculations that the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 2018's Kedarnath, would be playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan, finally, the makers made it official on April 24.

The original, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. David is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter and wrote: "Exactly one year from now... #CoolieNo1 to release on 1 May 2020... Stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Director David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani collaborate on a film after a long gap. #1YearForCoolieNo1"

Varun too announced the release of the film on his Instagram account with a picture of his coolie badge. Take a look!

Varun Dhawan also shared in a media interaction that Coolie No 1 is not an adaptation. The actor said: "When we do something like this, the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, but an adaptation. The title is the same. Work is on for Coolie No 1. The shoot will start in August-September."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film, Kalank, along with the co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara's debut was one of the most exuberant debuts of Bollywood, keeping her busy with two back to back releases, Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the projects did well critically as well as on the Bollywood charts.

