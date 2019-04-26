Is Varun Dhawan avoiding media meet, post Kalank's Box Office failure?

bollywood

David Dhawan wanted to unveil Coolie No 1 remake's poster on his big day. But Varun preferred to take off to Thailand with pals to celebrate his 32nd birthday. Was the box office disaster of his recent outing, Kalank, to blame?

Varun Dhawan

On Varun Dhawan's 32nd birthday on Wednesday, it was announced that the actor along with Sara Ali Khan will be starring in the remake of the 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1. If the industry grapevine is to be believed, David Dhawan was keen to launch the remake of the 1995 film, on April 24 to coincide with his son's birthday. The filmmaker also wanted to unveil the comic caper's poster on his big day. But Varun preferred to take off to Thailand with pals to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

Was the box office disaster of his recent outing, Kalank, to blame? A media meet would mean fielding some uncomfortable questions. Though Kalank became the actor's highest opener ever, the film failed to make a mark at the Box Office.

In a recent interview, Varun was quoted saying, "I am not scared of failure, but each movie is a challenge. I work harder with each project and try and improve my work constantly."

After back-to-back successes, the actor says experimenting with one's craft comes as a bigger risk.

"It's definitely a bigger risk because it is a different experience for me. I think that showing your experience is more important and reaching the audience is essential."

But he prefers not to think much about failure. "Failure and success come with every occupation and the film industry is no different. I believe that what goes around comes around. Bad things happen, followed by better things."

Also Read: Kalank movie review in memes: Netizens have a field day with the movie

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates