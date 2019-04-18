Kalank movie review in memes: Netizens have a field day with the movie

bollywood

The internet has a way of finding humour where none seems to exist. These Kalank memes will have you rolling on the floor laughing in no time

Madhuri Dixit-Nene in a still from the song Tabaah Ho Gaye

The much-awaited Kalank is finally out (April 17) and has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Where some have loved the grand sets in the film, others have decried the flawed storyline.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh himself took to Twitter and shared his experience of watching the drama. He wrote:

#OneWordReview…#Kalank: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸

Doesn’t live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview pic.twitter.com/rJgyNi3Ain — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

But while Taran Adarsh was quite sombre while sharing his review of Kalank, netizens gave their reviews a funny spin. With Rs 21.60 crore, Kalank has recorded the best opening day of 2019. This marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's highest opening day ever. The film, however, doesn't seem to have made a mark with the audience. Here are some of the funniest Kalank memes we found:

Karan Johar is a true friend. He made #Kalank so everyone would forget about Zero. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 17, 2019

mid-day reviewed the film as: "By no means is Kalank an unbearable film, despite being nearly 2 hours 48 minutes long. But there is a constant tryst to divert our attention from its storyline; Varman distracts us with his suggestive background scores, special numbers and sometimes even the perfectly created Manish Malhotra costumes. It's also equally problematic that a film set in pre-Partition doesn't stir up many political conversations throughout the narrative."

* My friend who went to watch Kalank in PVR *

Me : Kalank Acha laga Kya ?

Friend :#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/kGEoUkQqGT — ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ ã ¤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 17, 2019

Audience just after watching movie for 5 mins.#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/gto9nt09EQ — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) April 17, 2019

Twitterati knows just how to make the most of every situation, right? You may or may not go watch Kalank, but these funny memes will surely make your day!

Watch the Kalank trailer here:

