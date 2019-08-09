See Photo: Varun Dhawan's mother Karuna Dhawan gives mahurat clap for Coolie No 1

bollywood

The shooting of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 began in Bangkok. Varun's mother Kauna Dhawan gave the mahurat clap for Coolie No 1

Karuna Dhawan at Coolie No 1 Mahurat Shot

The shooting of the much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 began in Bangkok. Varun's mom Karuna Dhawan gave the mahurat clap for the film. It is for the first time that Varun and Sara will share screen space, and their fans are already excited to see this collaboration on the big screen.

Earlier, the writer of the remake, Farhad Samji, uploaded a video on Instagram indicating the first day of shooting in Bangkok, Thailand. "1st Day shoot of Coolie No. 1," he captioned along with the video. In the video, he can be seen flaunting the 'Coolie No. 1' badge and saying 'Coolie No. 1 first day, shoot begins."

Earlier, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen prepping for the film. In the video, the 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

The actor's take as a commentator in the clip's background is sure to leave his fans in splits.

Varun Dhawan will be stepping into the shoes of veteran Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film, which was directed by his father David. David is on board to helm the remake as well. Actress Sara Ali Khan will be filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original.

In an earlier interview, David spoke in length about the remake. He said, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue".

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the remake will release on May 1 next year.

