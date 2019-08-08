Rishi Kapoor on Sara Ali Khan: You set examples how celebrities should behave at airport

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan was spotted picking up her huge bags at the Mumbai airport, and Rishi Kapoor couldn't stop praising the Princess

Sara Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport

Sara Ali Khan is back from shooting her Lucknow schedule and was snapped by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. The actress, who hails from the Pataudi family was clicked picking up her own baggage as she arrived at the airport.

Paparazzi couldn't help but click pictures of her act, which has taken the internet by storm.

Sara Ali Khan picks up her own baggage at the Mumbai airport/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

While some fans praised her for being normal and not a star, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor couldn't stop applauding for her act. Rishi said how different she is from Bollywood stars, and commended for the act. Here's what the actor tweeted -

"Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl! [sic]"

The most talked-about actress of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan stepped into the industry in 2018 and has already taken the internet by storm. Sara is not only known for her commercially successful films but has also become a face for well-known brands. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in Bollywood and has already become a sensation within a short span of time.

Sara Ali Khan currently has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty. With an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores, the actress has brands range right from sports to a jewellery brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, she is also a youth influencer who has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sara will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. Both the films are slated to release next year.

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, the actor has completed 10 months on July 30 in Big Apple, New York. The actor's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits.

Rishi Kapoor was struck by the c disease in 2018, and the actor and his family didn't disclose any details for a while. Now, the news of Rishi Kapoor being cancer-free has already started doing rounds. It is also said that he will be returning to the bay soon.

