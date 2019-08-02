Riteish-Genelia visit Rishi Kapoor; Neetu says the countdown has begun

bollywood

Amid news that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his actor wife Neetu would be returning to India from the US soon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza and Anupam Kher visited the couple in NYC.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza, Anupam Kher visit Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in NYC. Pic/instagram.com/neetu54

Everybody knows that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and actor wife Neetu have been in the US for the former's cancer treatment for the past 10 months. Rishi Kapoor had recently informed the media and his fans that he would be returning to India soon, however, as speculation suggested, he would probably not return by August-end or even early September for his birthday.

Now, among the countless Bollywood celebs who visited the couple in New York in recent times, are also Riteish Deshmukh and his actor wife Genelia D'souza. Anupam Kher, too, was spotted with the two couples, and the veteran actor has regularly been catching up with the Kapoors in the US.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with the three visitors and captioned it: "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovly strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna ( now he is family)Anupam (sic)."

Neetu Kapoor's caption where she speaks about the countdown suggests that she and Rishi might be making their way back home soon. Fans of the actor couple would be delighted to know this! Some of them even commented on the positive post. One of them wrote, "GOOD.to hear that the count down to return to mumbai has begun..May the Almighty bless ull n all", while another commented, "that's good news! God Bless!!"

Neetu and Genelia can be seen kind of twinning in their black and white printed tops, while Riteish opted for a graphic, striped t-shirt for the visit. Rishi Kapoor, too, looks rested and happy, while Anupam Kher looks right at home with the Kapoors and the Deshmukhs.

Rishi Kapoor had recently opened up to Mumbai Mirror about his illness, the treatment and the amazing support he has received from his family and friends. The actor told the publication, "All my siblings, my children, and Neetu in particular, who has been like a solid rock, have been around me, supporting me through all this. Right now, my daughter and grand-daughter are with me. Ranbir keeps coming every five-six weeks. I am overjoyed by all the love and concern, the solidarity of my family. Here I have to make a special mention of my niece Natasha and my elder sister Ritu Nanda who is also here for the same reason. They were our anchors who kept Neetu and me going. When your anxiety is so high you need this kind of support and such motivational people around."

