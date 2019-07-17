Rishi Kapoor on battling cancer: It's in remission, but I'm still under treatment

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York and is expected to return soon to India. Talking about his health, family, and films, the senior actor spoke to a publication about the same.

Rishi Kapoor is in New York for the past nine months. The actor is undergoing treatment for cancer and is in good health now. However, there are a few sessions of treatment left and the actor quashed the rumours of him returning to his homeland for his birthday on September 4.

The senior actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror and spoke why it isn't possible for him to return soon. "I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It's been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I will plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, whereby I will have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I am going through the treatment. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation," said the 102 Not Out actor.

The 66-year-old actor also revealed details about his treatment and said, "On the subject of my health, thanks to the prayers and good wishes of my family, friends and fans, I am perfect now. The cancer is in remission, but I am still under treatment. I have a crucial meeting with the doctors today at 10.45 am, there's one treatment still left to be done. The problem is not the treatment but the reaction time. There is a six-week gap between one treatment and the next when all you can do is eat, shop, watch movies, live a normal life which I would rather do at home than here in New York. It's been nine months and 16 days—I know since I have been counting the days—that I have been away. I really miss home."

Rishi Kapoor also divulged details about when he was diagnosed with cancer. He said, "When I first came here, everyone was worried for me. The problem was detected when I was shooting in Delhi and was required to dye my hair white. I was told to immediately rush to the Sloan Kettering Hospital. I came here with my hair still dyed white. When word got around that Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for some kind of medical examination, rumour spread that I was so unwell that my hair had turned white overnight. To counter this, whenever friends of mine came to see me, they posted pictures so people could see what Rishi Kapoor really looked like. Thankfully, my health started improving, week after week, month after month. I had lost 26 kg as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I've gained seven-eight kg. I don't want to look too lean, but I haven't gone back to my original self either. Thank God for that."

The veteran actor also spoke about his family being his strength and pillars throughout. "All my siblings, my children, and Neetu in particular, who has been like a solid rock, have been around me, supporting me through all this. Right now, my daughter and grand-daughter are with me. Ranbir keeps coming every five-six weeks. I am overjoyed by all the love and concern, the solidarity of my family. Here I have to make a special mention of my niece Natasha and my elder sister Ritu Nanda who is also here for the same reason. They were our anchors who kept Neetu and me going. When your anxiety is so high you need this kind of support and such motivational people around."

