Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya, Maheep cheer Rishi Kapoor in New York, see pic

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and others have reached New York to meet Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment there since past one year

Sanjay Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account.

On Thursday, Sanjay Kapoor shared a 'happy' photo on his Instagram account. The actor, along with with wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and a few others has landed to New York to meet Rishi Kapoor. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram account that showed a healthier-looking Rishi Kapoor. He shared the photo with the caption: "#happyfaces [sic]"

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the same image on her Instagram account. Her daughter Samara was also all glee in the picture with Shanaya Kapoor.

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor had also shared a picture of the Bachchans and a few others meeting Rishi Kapoor in New York. Alia Bhatt is all smiles in the photograph along with Ranbir Kapoor's family. Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photographs on Instagram. The first image features Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu posing for the camera.

The second photograph features actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya posing with Rishi. Neetu captioned the image: "Your family is your whole world. So so many loves in these beautiful moments."

Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: "All looking so well and happy." In April, Randhir Kapoor had said that Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now cancer free. The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends, like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anupam Kher, ensuring that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.

