Good News for Rishi Kapoor fans! Actor to return to India before his birthday
Actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since the past one year for his cancer treatment. Time and again, through his tweets, he shared his urge of returning to his homeland
Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York for his treatment. The actor left India about eight months ago for his treatment in the overseas. Back then, neither the actor or his family members revealed about his treatment. But a month ago, Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor revealed that he was suffering from cancer. Neetu Kapoor had also hinted about the illness through one of her Instagram posts.
Recently, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted expressing his desire to return to India soon, and now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the senior actor has revealed that he will be back soon. He had written "Today, I complete eight months in New York. Will I ever get home?"
Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019
When the publication asked Rishi Kapoor if he is returning India, to which, the actor said, "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back."
Also, the report quoted a source saying that Rishi Kapoor has to regularly visit the hospital for his check-ups and can now eat foods of his choice. The actor is exploring new restaurants in the city with his well-wishers. The source further told the publication that Kapoor wants to celebrate his birthday (September 4) with his family.
The actor was always a Twitter buff and with the ongoing World Cup series, he expresses his excitement on the micro-blogging site. Over the months, many Bollywood celebrities and recently Pakistani artist Mawra Hocaine paid a visit to the actor, who is now much better than before.
