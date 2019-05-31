Rishi Kapoor completed eight months in New York, wishes to go home soon

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, tweeted "When will l ever get home?"

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor/picture courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account

We all know Rishi Kapoor is undergoing some treatment, and none of the family members revealed the health status for a very long time. The nature of Rishi Kapoor's illness was unknown to anyone outside his family.

Actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often paid frequent visits to Rishi Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor and many other family members and celebs from the fraternity including Aamir Khan and others met Rishi Kapoor in New York.

A few months back, Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor revealed about the disease through which actor is currently going through. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and the actor is now on the road to recovery as confirmed by Randhir.

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir Kapoor said to PTI in an interview.

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even had to miss the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, in October.

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery. On May 31, the actor tweeted: "Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? [sic]"

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

Recently, producer-director Karan Johar too paid a visit. KJo spent some quality time with the pair who he termed as his "favourite couple of Indian cinema". The filmmaker posted an adorable selfie with the power couple along with a heartwarming caption.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in Mulk and Rajma Chawal.

