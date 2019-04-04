Positivity Happiness Love! Neetu Kapoor shares adorable selfies with Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor is in the US visiting ailing father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor clicks a selfie with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Picture courtesy/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is back in the US visiting his father Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor is seeking treatment in New York with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. Neetu took to her Instagram account to share candid photos of Ranbir with Rishi and her. She wrote, "That amazing feeling in your lows when there is Positivity Happiness Love and that Wink!!!! [sic]"

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has also started shooting for Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's action-thriller project with Ajay Devgn.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor took off for New York in September to seek treatment for an undisclosed illness, his siblings, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain have been by his side. The Kapoors have been living in a rented apartment in the Big Apple. In September, when Rishi took off to the US, he announced on social media that he is taking a "short leave from work" to go to the US for medical treatment because of the "wear and tear" caused due to working in Bollywood for over four decades. He asked his fans and followers to not to worry or speculate. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Rishi wrote.

