Details about Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn's film revealed

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for a Luv Ranjan film. The project, reportedly, is an action-drama

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in conversation with Luv Ranjan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Ajay Devgn fan club

Luv Ranjan, popularly known for delivering romantic comedies like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is all set to dabble into another genre. According to Mumbai Mirror, the director has got Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor onboard for an action-thriller project. This marks Ranbir and Ajay's second collaboration after Rajneeti (2010).

Talking about the scale of the film, a source close to the development told the publication that this film is one of the most ambitious films to come out of Ranjan's vision. "Luv has been working on the script for almost two years now. The first draft of the script is locked, and the film will go on the floors by the year-end," said the source.

The film will be shot in parts of India and abroad, and adding further, the source told the daily, "It is mounted on a huge budget. Once the final draft of the script is locked, Luv will go on a recce. After that, he will finalise a stunt team that will be a mix of Indian and international action directors."

As of now, the film's heroines haven't been locked, the team is on a hunt for two leading ladies. "The heroine also has a strong character," the source shared.

Luv Ranjan is not just directing this film, which will also have Ranbir Kapoor doing full-fledged action sequences in it, but will also produce it. The makers are targeting a Christmas 2020 release. "The plan is to go on the floors by December this year and wrap it up by April 2020. As it is an action thriller, it will require a prolonged post-production time," reports the tabloid.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. He has also started shooting for Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Talking about Ajay Devgn, he's got a long list of projects under his name. He is awaiting the release of Luv Ranjan's De De Pyaar De with Tabu and Rakulpreet Singh. He will also be seen in his home production historical film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and SS Rajamouli's trilingual project RRR with Alia Bhatt, a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's film postponed to next year. Here's why

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only