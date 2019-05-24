See photo: Karan Johar meets his 'favourite couple', Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York

bollywood

Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a picture with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, whom he visited when he flew down to New York. Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer, has been visited by scores of celebrities from Bollywood, and the actor is now on the road to recovery as confirmed by elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir Kapoor told PTI recently.

Rishi's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor is also in New York with him to help him through his treatment. KJo spent some quality time with the pair who he termed as his "favourite couple of Indian cinema". The filmmaker posted an adorable selfie with the power couple along with a heartwarming caption.

He wrote, "My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema....I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them....strong...resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you (sic)"

Neetu also reciprocated the love, and sharing the same photo, she wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo sometimes simple words mean so big love love him (sic)". Karan Johar, who will turn a year older tomorrow, has reportedly flew to New York to ring in his birthday in the city.

Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles. On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in Mulk and Rajma Chawal. Meanwhile, KJo is currently producing Drive and Brahmastra.

Karan will be turning director for Takht, which is a period drama, and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.

