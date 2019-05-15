See photo: Vicky Kaushal meets Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the US

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal took out some time to meet veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor in the US. Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story that shows him posing for a picture with the Kapoors

Vicky Kaushal with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 31st birthday in New York. The actor has rented a villa in the countryside where he will ring in his birthday. Vicky will celebrate his birthday with college friends, who will drive to New York from Boston and New Jersey.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took out some time to meet veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor here. Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story that shows him posing for a picture with the Kapoors.

Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for several months for his cancer treatment. Just last month, his elder brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

Also read: Exclusive: Reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal doing a film together are baseless

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir told PTI recently.

Vicky Kaushal shared the Instagram story and captioned it, "Nothing can beat his Josh! More power to you Sir. Thank you for the wonderful time Rishi Sir and Neetu Ma'm (sic)."

Check out the story here:

Neetu Kapoor has been by Rishi's side and keeps fans updated with photographs of some of their special moments. Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York. Deepika Padukone, too, visited the veteran actor in NY recently.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself with husband Rishi and Deepika Padukone, who seems to have flown to New York to visit the actor. Neetu Kapoor captioned the photo as, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth (sic)" along with a "hearts in eyes" emoji.

On the work front, Vicky will resume shooting for the Udham Singh biopic and will prep up for Karan Johar's period-drama Takht. Karan Johar's directorial project, Takht, is a historical film that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Also read: This is how Vicky Kaushal plans to celebrate his 31st birthday

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates