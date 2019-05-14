This is how Vicky Kaushal plans to celebrate his 31st birthday
Vicky Kaushal will celebrate his 31st birthday in New York with his college friends. The actor is staying there for two weeks and will resume work, later this month
A week ago, Vicky Kaushal took off to New York to celebrate his 31st birthday. The Raazi actor has taken a break from his hectic work schedule for two weeks. The actor has rented a villa in the countryside, a two-hour drive away from the city, where he will ring in his birthday. Vicky Kaushal will bring in his birthday with college friends, who will drive to New York from Boston and New Jersey.
Giving some more insights about Vicky Kaushal's birthday plan, a source revealed, "At the villa, he plans to relax and catch up with college friends who will arrive from Boston and New Jersey. It will be a birthday reunion of sorts."
The source spilled some more beans about Vicky's birthday plan and revealed, "There are a few burger joints and pancake restaurants in the city that Vicky loves and is revisiting all the old haunts. After his birthday, the actor will catch the award-winning Broadway play, Sleep No More, an immersive, site-specific telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth."
View this post on Instagram
His New York itinerary isn't quite hectic as he primarily wants to relax before he heads back to Mumbai later this month.
Take a look at some more pictures from Vicky's outing in NYC:
Vicky Kaushal shared these snapshots on his Instagram story
On the other hand, Vicky has also been in the news for his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Harleen Sethi. The reason behind their breakup is still unknown. However, reports floating around are that his growing proximity towards Katrina Kaif was the primary reason behind their relationship going kaput. After Uri: The Surgical Attack, Vicky made his relationship official with Harleen and soon after they parted ways.
Talking about her breakup with Vicky, Harleen said in an interview: "Honestly, it did not bother me, but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star, and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"
On the professional front, Vicky will resume shooting for the Udham Singh biopic and will prep up for Karan Johar's period-drama Takht. Karan Johar's directorial project, Takht, is a historical film that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.
Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal! Interesting facts about the actor