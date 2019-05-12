See photos: Rishi and Neetu Kapoor spend an evening with 'adorable' Deepika Padukone

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with Deepika Padukone, who flew to New York to visit veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, who is recuperating after his cancer treatment is now hale and hearty, as confirmed by brother Randhir.

Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/neetu54

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir told PTI recently.

Rishi Kapoor's wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself with husband Rishi and Deepika Padukone, who seems to have flown to New York to visit the actor. Neetu Kapoor captioned the photo as, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth (sic)" along with a "hearts in eyes" emoji.

Isn't the picture absolutely cute? The trio looks ecstatic to be spending some time together and Rishi Kapoor sure looks like he's recovering from the illness.

Fans of the trio were also quite happy to see their picture. While one of them wrote, "Oh my heart", another said, "Deepika is gem by heart". Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu and Rishi's daughter, also commented on the picture with three red hearts.

Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's son, for quite a long time, but then parted ways. Deepika Padukone is now married to Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir Kapoor is said to be in a relationship with Alia Bhatt.

For a very long time, the nature of Rishi Kapoor's illness was unknown to anyone outside his family. Actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor often paid frequent visits to Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor, had hinted that he has been diagnosed with cancer in her New Year's post. "Happy 2019... No resolutions only wishes this year! Less pollution, traffic! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign! Good health," she had shared on Instagram along with a picture with her family."

On April 30, director Rahul Rawail also said that Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. The filmmaker shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote, "RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!". Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even had to miss the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, in October.

