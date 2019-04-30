Randhir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor is 'almost cancer-free'

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor is in New York with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side as he is undergoing his treatment

Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Till today, the nature of Rishi Kapoor's illness was unknown to anyone outside his family. Actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor often paid frequent visits to Rishi Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor and many other family members and members from the fraternity including Aamir Khan and others met Rishi Kapoor in New York.

The 66-year-old is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer free", his elder brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI. Randhir said that Rishi, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, will be back home soon.

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir told PTI.

This is the first time the Kapoor family has directly commented on Rishi Kapoor's illness, though the actor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, had hinted that he has been diagnosed with cancer in her New Year's post. "Happy 2019... No resolutions only wishes this year! Less pollution, traffic! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign! Good health," she had shared on Instagram along with a picture with her family.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, April 30, director Rahul Rawail said Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. The filmmaker shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote, "RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!".

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even had to miss the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, in October.

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

With inputs from PTI