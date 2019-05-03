Rishi Kapoor opens up on his battle with cancer; thanks Neetu, Ranbir and family

bollywood

After a year-long battle with cancer, actor Rishi Kapoor opened up about his illness and people, who remained by his side through thick and thin

Neetu Kapoor had shared this image on her Instagram account.

The nature of Rishi Kapoor's illness was revealed a few days ago by his filmmaker-friend, Rahul Rawail. The actor was fighting cancer, and his brother Randhir Kapoor assured that Rishi is now cancer-free and will soon return to India after a few procedures. Now, after a year-long treatment, Rishi Kapoor has opened up in detail about his battle with cancer and how his family stuck by him through this tough time.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

He also thanked his wife Neetu Kapoor for being patient with him. "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems." The Rajma Chawal actor said that he got closer to his son Ranbir Kapoor during this process.

Neetu Kapoor had shared a photo of the father-son duo walking side-by-side with Rishi Kapoor holding on to Ranbir for support. She wrote, "When roles are reversed."

Rishi Kapoor also affirmed that this life experience has taught him to be patient. "A person like me who has never had patience, this is God's way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life," said the actor.

It was in September 2018 that Rishi Kapoor informed his fans through a tweet that he was unwell and promised to return soon. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years plus of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

The actor was last seen in the web-film, Rajma Chawal, which revolved around an unstable father-son relationship.

