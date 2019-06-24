Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya, Alia and Ranbir visit Rishi Kapoor in New York

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor's wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, shared the happy pictures on Instagram. Several B-town celebs have been visiting the veteran actor in New York, where's he's undergoing treatment for cancer

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and a bunch of others visit Rishi Kapoor in New York. Pic/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with a bunch of people, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who flew to New York to visit veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer, is now on the road to recovery as confirmed by brother Randhir Kapoor. "He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir told PTI a while ago.

Alia Bhatt is all smiles in the photograph along with Ranbir Kapoor's family. Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photographs on Instagram. The first image features Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir, Alia and Neetu posing for the camera.

The second photograph features actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya posing with Rishi. Neetu captioned the image: "Your family is your whole world. So so many loves in these beautiful moments."

Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: "All looking so well and happy." In April, Randhir Kapoor had said that Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now cancer free. The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends, like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, ensuring that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.

