Rishi Kapoor on mother Krishna Raj's demise: Entire period was traumatic

bollywood

A day after Rishi Kapoor left for his cancer treatment to New York, his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, passed away a day later

Rishi Kapoor with his late mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram handle

Rishi Kapoor is almost hale and hearty, and the actor is thriving to get back to his house and work in India. Although the actor is in New York, undergoing some last few sessions of his therapy, he had his film, Jhootha Kahin Ka release last week. In an interview with timesofindia.com, Rishi Kapoor spoke about several aspects of his life.

It has been close to ten months that Rishi Kapoor is stationed at the foreign land. A day after he took off to New York after being diagnosed with cancer, his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor also passed away. When the entertainment portal asked the actor about it, he said, "That was very unfortunate. I left for the US on September 29, and my mother passed away on October 1. She knew that I had contracted a serious disorder. That entire period was traumatic for me. I was caught up with my problem. I didn't know what to do, and I didn't have an option because I had to be here in New York. My brother told me that by the time I would get back, it would be too late. Also, I didn't have the stamina or strength to come back."

Now, that the actor has been away from work for almost a year, and when asked whether he has any apprehensions or is he excited to return and face everything again, Rishi Kapoor told the portal, "It's an overwhelming situation. Most people are calling my son to ask him if I could work in their films, but right now, I can't commit to anything as I don't know when I am coming back. I want to do films at leisure. Not that anything is wrong with me or anything has changed. I am the same person, I have the same vigour. It is just that I need to come back and first get into the groove. I have been out of touch with films for a long time."

Also Read: Jhootha Kahin Ka Movie Review: Age-old cliches sink this boat

He further added, "I have had a couple of blood transfusions, so I keep joking with my wife that my blood has been changed. I keep wondering if something has changed in me. I will definitely do the two films that I have committed to. One, that I left off in Delhi and the other is a remake of a huge Bengali hit film. It's a challenging role. The makers had come to see me here. I haven't said yes to anyone else yet. Once I get to know my plans and I get back to Mumbai, I want to relax for some days.

The senior actor is afraid that he has forgotten the art of acting. "Maybe, I have forgotten acting! I have never stayed away from the camera for such a long time in my life. This has never happened in the last 45 years, except for the time that I directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), which was also shot in New York. That was the year when I did not face the camera. The coincidence is eerie. It felt like deja vu. After giving a year to that film, I immediately did character roles in films like Raju Chacha (2000) and Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi (2001)," concluded the 66-year-old.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor on battling cancer: It's in remission, but I'm still under treatment

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only