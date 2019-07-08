Sara Ali Khan gives us advice on how to balance work and personal life

bollywood

In an interview with a leading magazine, when asked on how is she able to create a wall that separates her work and personal life, Sara Ali Khan replied, "What I have learned from my parents is that balance is very important. It's very important to keep work aside when you come back home and vice versa. Keeping both the worlds different is very important. So whatever you do, just be yourself! Don't be fake over here. The game won't last. If you want to be here, be yourself because whether its the media or a co-actor its the individuality that matters because that is something that will make your mark. Just follow your heart. So just keep doing your thing without being afraid of anyone."

Hailed as the 'buzz girl' of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan who just stepped into the industry is known for her commercially successful films and is also well known in the brand circuit. With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, Sara Ali Khan has also become the top choice for all the leading brands.

Sara Ali Khan who is just two films old in Bollywood has become a sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her and filmmakers seeking to sign her.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores, this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to a jewelry brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, Sara is not just a youth influencer but has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry hence, being hailed as the "buzz girl" of Bollywood.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.

