Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post with Ibrahim is just like any other sibling bond

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the caption is just any other sibling bond

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan share a special bond with each other, and it is evident on her social media platform. Just like any other sibling, the duo has a love-hate relationship, and Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post is proof enough!

Sara Ali Khan wrote: "I smile because you're my brother ...I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it [sic]"

On the professional front, ever since Sara Ali Khan has made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, she has already created a special place in the hearts of the audience with her promising role and impeccable acting skills.

Hailed as the 'buzz girl' of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, who just stepped into the industry is known for her commercially successful films and brand circuit. With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, Sara Ali Khan has also become the top choice for many leading brands.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan, and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan has won over hearts with her strong social media presence and talent! With about 10.8 million followers, the actress believes that she has a strong sense of duty as a huge number of people are looking up to her and she has to make it a point that she is clear with whatever she puts out there.

