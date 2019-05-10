Sara Ali Khan is on fire and her Instagram image is proof enough

bollywood

Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a stunning image of herself on her Instagram account.

Sara Ali Khan. Pic: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

23-year-old Sara Ali Khan is a trendsetter. All of two films old, the Kedarnath and Simbaa actress is an internet sensation already. The actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning image of herself. The image went viral in no time, as fans saw the actress in a brand-new and a bold avatar.

In the snap, Sara can be seen donning a black and white bikini top which matched perfectly with her black pants and a gold jacket. She captioned the post, "There's fire in her. If loved and cherished she'll warm your entire home; if abused she'll burn your house down [sic]"

Check out the photo below:

Paparazzi's favourite, Sara Ali Khan is quite a traveller and the actress loves exploring new places. She recently visited New York City with her girl gang. The actress re-explored the New York city by visiting places such as SOHO, Brooklyn Bridge, to name a few. Sara even headed back to her roots at Columbia University where she pursued her degree in Law and Political Science. In her academic years, NYC was Sara's home for four years

Check out some of her other lovely photos as well:

View this post on Instagram Breaking into the TBZ- The Original FamilyðÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ @tbz1864 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onMay 7, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onFeb 20, 2019 at 9:03am PST

Recently, Sara Ali Khan graced the April cover of a popular magazine, which aptly put forth the distinctive personality traits of the young starlet as she rings in summer with her breathtaking and breezy looks.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸âÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 3, 2019 at 4:10am PDT

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's third Bollywood film - Aaj Kal (tentatively titled), the film is been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Kartik Aaryan as the male protagonist. The film will hit theatres on Valentine's Day next year.

Apart from the above, she will also be sharing screen space opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Govinda-starrer Coolie No 1. David Dhawan, who directed the original one is returning to direct the remake, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan has the cutest Easter bunnies; here's proof

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates