This is how Ranveer Singh reacted to Sara Ali Khan's hot photoshoot
Ranveer Singh was all praises for his Simmba co-star, Sara Ali Khan's latest picture for a magazine's shoot
As Sara Ali Khan's Vogue cover unveiled, her Simmba co-star did not miss a chance to appreciate his former leading lady. Sara Ali Khan surprised everyone with her latest sizzling photoshoot for a leading magazine. Pictures from the photoshoot went viral in no time, as fans saw the Kedarnath actress in a never-seen-before avatar.
Soon, the post was flooded with comments admiring the beauty.
Not just netizens, Bollywood celebrities also showered the actress with praises. While Ranveer Singh said "Lovely," Nimrat Kaur said, "The Best One Yet." Sara had once revealed that she admires Nimrat Kaur's style statement.
Unlike others, Sara Ali Khan opted for a no magazine policy before debut, which kind of proved that prefers to give attention to her craft more.
Earlier, Sara made her debut on the magazine cover for the March issue.
Sara is on the cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to seeing the actress on the silver screen.
Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.
