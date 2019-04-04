This is how Ranveer Singh reacted to Sara Ali Khan's hot photoshoot

bollywood

Ranveer Singh was all praises for his Simmba co-star, Sara Ali Khan's latest picture for a magazine's shoot

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture from the magazine's photoshoot on her Instagram account.

As Sara Ali Khan's Vogue cover unveiled, her Simmba co-star did not miss a chance to appreciate his former leading lady. Sara Ali Khan surprised everyone with her latest sizzling photoshoot for a leading magazine. Pictures from the photoshoot went viral in no time, as fans saw the Kedarnath actress in a never-seen-before avatar.

Soon, the post was flooded with comments admiring the beauty.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂ¥ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 3, 2019 at 12:44am PDT

Not just netizens, Bollywood celebrities also showered the actress with praises. While Ranveer Singh said "Lovely," Nimrat Kaur said, "The Best One Yet." Sara had once revealed that she admires Nimrat Kaur's style statement.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂ¸âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 3, 2019 at 4:10am PDT

Unlike others, Sara Ali Khan opted for a no magazine policy before debut, which kind of proved that prefers to give attention to her craft more.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 2, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

Earlier, Sara made her debut on the magazine cover for the March issue.

Sara is on the cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to seeing the actress on the silver screen.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan reveals the last thing she Googled!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates