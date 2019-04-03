Sara Ali Khan reveals the last thing she Googled!

bollywood

In an interview with a fashion magazine, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her last google search to her favourite emoticon

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan graced the April cover of Vogue India where she revealed many interesting things about her life. One of the revelations was her Google search. The fashion magazine uploaded a small video of Sara, where she revealed her favourite outfit to her favourite emoticon. Her latest magazine cover has aptly put forth the distinctive traits of the young starlet as she brings in the summer with her breathtaking looks.

Donning a red and white short dress, Sara Ali Khan looks summer ready with minimal makeup and wavy tresses, showcasing she is unscripted, unflappable and most definitely unstoppable.

When asked Sara about her favourite look so far for the said magazine shoot, she said, "I think it would probably be the first thing that we shot in. Which is white bikini and golden silver dress above that."

The next question was the last thing she googled, to which the actress replied, "Google Map direction for Manori (a place in Mumbai) Because it was 03:00 in the morning and it said one and a half hour and it was scary."

The last thing that was asked to Sara in the video was her favourite emoticon to which she smilingly replied, "I think it would have to be the face with the stars in the eyes."

Recently, at an award function, Sara won the title of Best Debutante of the Year for her performance in Kedarnath.

Sara made her second appearance on-screen with Simmba within a span of two weeks from her debut release, Kedarnath. The film set the cash counters ringing, turning out one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to seeing the actress on the silver screen.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

