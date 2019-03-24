Sara Ali Khan bags the title of the Best Debutante of the year

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has won the title for the Best Debut Actor (Female) at Filmfare awards which took place recently

Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut last year with Kedarnath and now the actress has won the title for the Best Debut Actor (Female) at Filmfare Awards which took place recently. Sara Ali Khan graced the ceremony donning a beige and golden lehenga keeping it simple as she accessorized the look with a wrist watch made the heads turn at the red carpet.

Sara was nervous before the function began as she was nominated and the actress did won the title and well deserved as the audience across all quarters immensely appreciated her.

Sara took to her social media handle and expressed her happiness sharing the pictures as she posed with the black lady, "Thank you Filmfare for giving me this honour- being able to kiss the black lady is truly surreal Team Kedarnath this one is for each and everyone of you. Thank you for making my dream come true Jai Bholenath"

As soon as Sara posted, the comments section was flooded with fans and members of b-town congratulating her for the honour. The actress made tremors across the Bollywood and is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month that shattered box offices.



The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release. Sara stole the hearts of the audience in Simmba. The film set the cash counters ringing, turning out one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

Recently, Sara made her debut on the magazine cover for the March feature. The absolute beauty has left us jaw-dropping mesmerized and we can't simply take our eyes off from the picture. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

