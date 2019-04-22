Sara Ali Khan has the cutest Easter bunnies; here's proof

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her brothers, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, calling them her Easter bunnies. The picture will brighten your day for sure

Ibrahim Ali Khan with Taimur Ali Khan. Pic/instagram.com/saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Easter Sunday in the sweetest way possible. The Simmba actress took to Instagram to share a picture that will make your day for sure. She shared a cute picture of her brothers - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan - and called them her Easter bunnies.

Sara captioned the picture, "My Easter Bunnies #munchkins #brothersinarms #doubletrouble" along with bunny and egg emojis. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram My Easter Bunnies ðð°ð¥#munchkins #brothersinarms #doubletrouble A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 21, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

It's adorable how Sara's brothers seem to be posing just for her. Ibrahim, in his bespectacled look, and Taimur with his impish smile, look adorable huddled together.

Sara's fans also seem to find the picture super cute and have commented on it with remarks like "Sooo cute" "This is adorable" and "TAIMUR IS SO GODDAMN CUTE. OH GODDDDD."

Sara had previously, on Siblings Day, shared a picture of herself with Ibrahim as kids. She captioned the image, "Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother #brotherandsister #bestbro #rock #alwaysandforever"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 10, 2019 at 7:39pm PDT

Cute, isn't it?

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the huge hit Simmba. Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next, alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screens next year.

