After a much-needed break, Sara Ali Khan is back in the Bay!

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan was seen splashing around the city of New York with her girl gang, a proof of which can be seen through her daily dose of exciting social media posts

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently landed back in the city after spending some quality time with her friends in New York, where the actress visited her Alma Mater, Columbia University. The Simmba actress was seen splashing around the city of New York with her girl gang, a proof of which can be seen through her daily dose of exciting social media posts.

Check it out:

Sara's debut was one of the most exuberant debuts of Bollywood, keeping her busy with two back to back releases, Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the projects did well critically as well as on the Bollywood charts.

Sara Ali Khan has undoubtedly emerged as an unconventional actress who chooses her own path, attending a selective number of events and is seen doing the everyday activity with her brother or friends like riding a cycle on the road. Sara's charm is the talk of the town where she proves that just vanity is not the path.

Also Read: Photos: Sara Ali Khan enjoys vacation with her friend in New York

The actress re-explored the York City by visiting places such as SOHO, Brooklyn Bridge, to name a few. Sara even headed back to her roots at Columbia University where she pursued her degree in Law and Political Science. In her academic years, New York City was Sara's home for four years, hence the current trip down memory lane is clearly the one closest to the actress' heart.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, which released in the year, 2018, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality that puts her as an exclusive best.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan graced the April cover of Vogue India, which aptly put forth the distinctive persona traits of the young starlet as she brings rings in summer with her breathtaking and breezy looks.

Shining like a star, Sara Ali Khan has been the buzz of the tinsel town with both her films- Kedarnath and Simmba that have registered themselves with smashing records on the charts. Unlike others, Sara Ali Khan opted for a no magazine policy before debut, which absolutely puts her focus on record where she prefers to give attention to her craft more.

The actress created a stir with her performance in Bollywood, thoroughly appreciated and is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month that rocked the box office. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next, alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani to step into Virat Kohli's shoebox?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates