Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani to step into Virat Kohli's shoebox?

Sources say Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani as ambassador of sports brand, likely to team up with Virat Kohli for a commercial

Virat Kohli and Sara Ali Khan

In showbiz parlance, your stock is on the rise when brands make a beeline to sign you on. Sara Ali Khan, who made a splash with her Bollywood debut last year, has become the ad world's new darling.

The two-film-old actor has replaced Shraddha Kapoor as the face of a cold wax strips brand and Shruti Haasan, for an aerated beverage. Now, she has apparently been signed on to lend her face to the leading sports brand, Puma. The fitness line was endorsed by Disha Patani over the past year.



Disha Patani

A source reveals, "It was mutually decided between Disha and the brand officials that the contract would not be extended. So Disha moved on to Calvin Klein, and Puma started their hunt for a new face. Sara turned out to be a perfect fit because of her incredible fitness story - on Koffee With Karan, she had revealed her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how she became fit with the right diet and regular workout. The brand's marketing team is currently designing a campaign around this."

The source adds that a commercial with current ambassador Virat Kohli may also be on the cards. "If the first campaign does well, the brand officials are also keen to team her up with Virat Kohli for another commercial. However, it's too early to talk about it."

mid-day reached out to Khan, who had not responded till the time of going to press.

