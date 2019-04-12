Sara Ali Khan facing heat over riding pillion without wearing a helmet

bollywood

A video of the shooting footage in which Sara Ali Khan is seen on a bike with co-star Kartik Aaryan has been doing the rounds of social media

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan is facing flak for riding pillion without wearing a helmet while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal (tentative title). A video of the shooting footage in which she is seen on a bike with co-star Kartik Aaryan has been doing the rounds of social media, The unit was recently shooting in New Delhi.

Netizens trolled her for not following road safety rules and tagged the capital's cops to take note of it. The police has said that necessary action will be taken against the actor after details about the incident are known.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's third Bollywood film - Love Aaj Kal 2, the film which is been helmed by Imtiaz Ali will hit theatres on Valentine's Day next year. On April 10, as the world observes the Siblings Day, Sara Ali Khan shared an extremely adorable picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom she loves to annoy, like any other sister.

After wrapping up a schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2, actress Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation in New York with her friends, away from the eyes of the paparazzi. But the young Simmba actress has been giving a glimpse into her holiday scenes via her Instagram page. "Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you Booking.com for this exciting escape. Can't wait to re-explore NYC," she wrote with one picture in which she is seen walking on a colourful street in casuals.

