Sara Ali Khan birthday: Actress achieves 12 million followers on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan forayed into the world of Instagram in 2018, and within a year's time, the actress has managed to earn 12 million followers on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan clicked in the city. Photo: Yogen Shah

Sara Ali Khan, who manages to stay in the headlines for various reasons, is celebrating her 24th birthday on August 12, 2019. The actress has had a fruitful year in Bollywood as she made her debut with Kedarnath on December 7, 2018, and had her next release, Simmba on December 28, 2018. For its first, a debutant had two releases in a span of barely few days. Sara entered the social media platform, Instagram last year (2018) and has earned a plethora of followers and fan-following, so much so, that the actress has hit 12 million followers on Instagram on the special occasion of her birthday.

After Kedarnath and Simmba, that worked wonders for Sara, the newbie shot for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which is yet to be released. The makers of her upcoming film, the remake of Coolie No 1 unveiled the posters and first look of Sara and Varun Dhawan from the film on her birthday, that is, on Monday.

Sara Ali Khan's publicist states that the actress has gained one million followers every month, which proves that she is a hit amongst the youth. Along with these achievements, Sara Ali Khan is also on the lists of top filmmakers in the film industry. Without any breather, the actress has been shuffling between shoots and other commitments to entertain the audience with her next, which is a love story with Kartik Aaryan - the sequel of Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. Well, within a year's time, Sara Ali Khan has eleven brand endorsements, which is an integral part of an actor's career.

On the professional front, her film with Kartik Aaryan is the sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009). This untitled film, too, is directed by Imtiaz Ali. During the shoot of this film, which kickstarted in Delhi, many video clips and pictures from the sets surfaced on social media. Sara and Kartik are rumoured to be dating each other and recently Kartik and Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen cheering for the young girl as she embraced the fashion runway for the first time. Coolie No 1 is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's superhit film by the same name.

Sara Ali Khan is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh. The actor is now married to Kareena Kapoor and has a son, named Taimur Ali Khan together.

