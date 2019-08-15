Kartik Aaryan gets a customised 'My Stamp' from Hazratganj post office

bollywood

After he shoots his next at Hazratganj post office, postal department gifts Kartik Aaryan customised stamp

Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan had been stationed in Lucknow the past few months as he shot for the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Interestingly, the actor — who filmed a major portion of the comedy at the Chief Post Master General office in Hazratganj — was gifted a customised 'My Stamp', featuring him, by the director of the Hazratganj post office.

Explaining that the stamp can be used around the world, Krishna Kumar Yadav, director, Postal Services, Head Post Office, Hazratganj, says, "Kartik was excited when we shared the stamp with him. We told him that they could be used to write letters not only to people in India, but also abroad. We wanted to give something to the actor that he will cherish as he shot for weeks in our office. What could be more special than him being a part of the stamp collection! It is a new initiative that we have undertaken."

The customised stamp

Touched by the unusual gift, Aaryan says, "I was surprised to see myself on the stamps. It's such a thoughtful gesture. It feels great to receive so much love."

