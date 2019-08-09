Kartik Aaryan is set to launch his own YouTube channel

bollywood

After Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan ready to launch his YouTube channel to connect with fans

The current toast of B-town, Kartik Aaryan has come into his own with bona fide hits in Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and an enviable line-up of projects ahead. If his movies make their mark at the box office, the youngster is a rage on social media with his 11 million followers oohing and aahing over his pictures. Ready to take his social media game a notch higher, Aaryan will launch his YouTube channel on August 12.

"It will be a destination for my fans and well-wishers who can watch the real Kartik Aaryan, live in action," says the actor, who has been quietly working on the endeavour over the past several months. "There will be original, behind-the-scenes and unfiltered content from my day-to-day life. It won't be limited to my professional life, but will also focus on fashion, fitness and my travels. YouTube has a wider audience; people love watching videos as it shows the real world around us. I've put a lot of thought to this page."



Alia Bhatt launched her YouTube channel in June.

Staying true to his word of giving his fans a peek into his life, he is likely to kick off the eponymous page with a behind-the-scenes vlog entry straight from the Lucknow schedule of his next, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. It won't be wrong to say that Aaryan is among the stellar examples of an outsider cracking the world of films. The actor will also use the medium to share his experiences about navigating the industry and finding his feet.

Much like his other social media accounts, the star promises that he will manage his YouTube page as well. "I handle my social media accounts as I don't like anyone else managing them. The same will hold true for this channel. I have been planning to launch this since a year, and now thankfully, everything is in place." With this development, Aaryan joins the niche club of Bollywood stars with a dedicated YouTube channel and has Alia Bhatt for company, who launched her site earlier this year.

