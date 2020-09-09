Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Back to building blocks before resuming shoot with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Taking a cue from some of his peers who have resumed work, director Anees Bazmee is ready to return to the universe of his horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the director has a pressing matter to attend to before he can call for action on the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted film — the set, which has been standing unused in Lucknow for the past six months, has been compromised in the monsoon.

"We had created a haveli in Lucknow. Now that the monsoon is over, we will have to restructure the set and polish it before we start shooting. It needs a little bit of work. I will initiate talks with my art directors on the way forward," explains Bazmee.



Anees Bazmee

The director admits that he is raring to return to the familiarity of a film set after spending half the year in lockdown. While the makers had earlier contemplated kicking off work by December, they have done a rethink. "We have decided to accelerate the process and resume shoot as soon as possible; it could be next month. The producers are working out the logistics while we get the combination dates of actors."

