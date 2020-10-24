Bhoot Police: Director Pavan Kripalani zeroes in on Himachal Pradesh for Saif-Arjun starrer

It has been a long wait for director Pavan Kripalani, who wanted to take Bhoot Police on floors early this year. However, good things come to those who wait — the filmmaker, joined by his cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, will head to Himachal Pradesh next month to kick off the shoot of the horror comedy.

"We will film the first schedule in Dharamshala, followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur. The idea is to shoot a chunk in the first schedule; we will wrap up the rest in January," says Kripalani, glad to shake off the lockdown ennui with what he loves doing the most — going behind the camera. "I think everyone wants to resume work; it has been on our mind for a long time."



Pavan Kripalani

While the picturesque hill stations lend themselves naturally to the script of the horror comedy, the director says the team's choice of locations was determined by a more pressing factor. "[Shooting under current circumstances] is definitely a risk, but for how long can we be sitting at home? Himachal is one of the safest locations in our country. The number of cases is low and the region hasn't witnessed [rampant] spread of the infection." He also points out that the production house will follow all the safety norms, thus ensuring a smooth schedule.

Even as he prepares to set the ball rolling on his project, he does not discount the possibility of a sequel. "Horror films lend themselves well [to a franchise]. But right now, our effort is to make a good movie."

