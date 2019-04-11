Bhoot Police - India's first horror comedy franchise in 3D!

bollywood

Conmen, superstitions and ghost hunting! Get ready for Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal -starrer Bhoot Police, a horror comedy in 3D

Ali Fazal, Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

With Bhoot Police, Fox Star Studios envisions to create an immersive world of entertainment and thrill in 3D. Teaming up for the first time on the big screen, Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal form the lead cast of Bhoot Police. The film will be helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past.

Pavan Kirpalani, Director of Bhoot Police, said, "This is a story I've been living with for a very long time. Couldn't have found better collaborators than Saif, Ali, Fatima and most importantly Fox Star to bring this to life. This is going to be a fun, spooky ride!"

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, commented on the big announcement "We are excited to delve into a new world of technology and story-telling with Bhoot Police. We are looking forward to this collaboration with Pavan and the brilliant star cast and having a great time ahead with this movie!"

Bhoot Police is presented and produced by Fox Star Studios and is written by Pavan Kirpalani, Anuvab Pal, Sumit Batheja & Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Bhoot Police goes on floor in the month of August.

