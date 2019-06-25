Bhopal Horror: 30-year-old man abducted, thrashed, burnt alive by three masked men

crime

The two masked men dragged the victim from outside his home, set him afire and then fled from the spot

Representational Image

Bhopal: Three unidentified masked men allegedly abducted, thrashed and burnt a 30-year-old man in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to the Times of India, the deceased identified as Prakash Singh was waylaid by two masked men who arrived on two motorcycles near his house in Hanifabad area of the district on Wednesday morning.

The two masked men dragged the victim from outside his home, set him on fire and then fled from the spot. All covered in flames, the victim ran towards his house and somehow managed to douse the fire.

However, the locals who witnessed the crime immediately informed the police about the incident. The victim was rushed to the local hospital. Police suspect that the victim's brother-in-law has a role in the heinous crime.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim allegedly had an altercation with his wife after which he visited his in-laws' house. However, the police probe in the case is underway.

In another similar case, three bikes were set on fire by an unknown person on the wee hours of Tuesday at Krishna Township New Evershine building, Vasai West. As per the CCTV footage of the building, an unidentified youth is seen walking inside the posh residential building and setting parked bikes on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike at the posh residential building in Vasai.

Also Read: A year on, Mumbai still waiting for fire-fighting bikes

In the video, the youth is seen breaking the petrol tube of the bike before setting the bike on ablaze. The youth fled from the spot after setting the bike on fire completely. In the process of burning one bike, two other bikes which were parked close to the first bike also caught fire and were burnt to ashes.

Also Read: A year on, Mumbai still waiting for fire-fighting bikes

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates