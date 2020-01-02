Search

Bhuj: The Pride of India - Ajay Devgn looks impressive as Sq Ld Vijay Karnik

Published: Jan 02, 2020, 12:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The makers of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India have just dropped the first look of the actor from the film. Take a look!

Ajay Devgn's first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Picture/Twitter: Abhishekdudhaiya
The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have released the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film and the actor sure looks sharp in uniform as Sq Ld Vijay Karnik. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya took to social media to share the first look poster of the film. He wrote, "It's a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir's first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia. #14Aug2020."

Doesn't Ajay Devgn look smart in this avatar? The film, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. 

Ajay Devgn will be portraying the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war. Accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, the makers have reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj. 

Sonakshi Sinha will play Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, a social worker, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari. Rana Daggubati will be playing Madras regiment lieutenant colonel and Ammy Virk will be seen as a fighter pilot. The film will hit cinemas on August 14 this year.

