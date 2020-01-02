Bhuj: The Pride of India - Ajay Devgn looks impressive as Sq Ld Vijay Karnik

Ajay Devgn's first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Picture/Twitter: Abhishekdudhaiya

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have released the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film and the actor sure looks sharp in uniform as Sq Ld Vijay Karnik. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya took to social media to share the first look poster of the film. He wrote, "It's a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir's first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia. #14Aug2020."

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Doesn't Ajay Devgn look smart in this avatar? The film, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn will be portraying the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war. Accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, the makers have reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj.

Sonakshi Sinha will play Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, a social worker, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari. Rana Daggubati will be playing Madras regiment lieutenant colonel and Ammy Virk will be seen as a fighter pilot. The film will hit cinemas on August 14 this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates