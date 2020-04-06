Bhumi Pednekar comes up with a fantastic idea to teach kids social distancing

Bhumi Pednekar has been supporting Abhyudaya Ashram, a home and school for abandoned, socially backward and underprivileged children, including girls rescued from prostitution for nearly 3 years now. The Morena-based school was established in 1992 to fight the prostitution of girls in the valley and has expanded into housing boys too. The school looks to open up job opportunities for the children thus empowering them and also providing a better future to them.

Bhumi involved herself with the institution by building toilets and a hostel here after the blockbuster success and nationwide impact of her film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. At the time of coronavirus crisis in India, where social distancing, self-isolation and maintaining hygiene is key to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bhumi has dedicated her time to educate hundreds of children of this institute. Bhumi has been doing video calls with each kid and telling them about the do's and don'ts during this time of crisis and also how to recognise the symptoms of infected people.

During this time of lockdown maintaining good mental health is also of utmost importance and Bhumi feels spending time with these kids will add a layer of human interaction in their lives when they can't step out of their institute. Bhumi has been also speaking to the faculty members to understand if the kids are doing perfectly fine. She has been speaking to the parents of these kids too and telling them how to fight the pandemic within their community.

Bhumi says, "The terms social distancing and self-isolation needs to be hammered into the minds of every individual of this vast country because such things are a privilege in a densely populated nation like ours. I decided that I will speak to all the children and the faculty and authorities of the institute through video calling facilities to discuss about COVID-19 and the threat it poses to every one of us."

The actress adds, "I have been speaking to each and every member of the ashram and telling them about the do's and don'ts at this time of crisis. I intend to keep as many of my near and dear ones safe and protected and I'm hoping they will spread this message within their communities. The risk is high currently and we all have to do our bit to battle coronavirus and stop it from spreading further."

