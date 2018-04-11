Bhumi Pednekar feels like a 'proud Indian' for India's CWG 2018 medal wins

Apr 11, 2018, 11:42 IST | IANS

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is a proud Indian after seeing India's performance at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. She wishes luck to Team India. "I am a proud Indian girl... The moment I wake up, I see someone winning gold, some winning silver medals.

I just want to congratulate them and wish them best of luck," Pednekar, said on the sidelines of a promotional event in the capital yesterday. India has won eleven gold medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Bhumi, who has featured in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan, is currently working on Sonchiriya.

