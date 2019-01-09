Bhumi Pednekar: Karan Johar was on my bucket list for years

bollywood

Gearing up to work with KJo, Bhumi undeterred by limited screen time in Takht

Bhumi Pednekar

I am the most excited to work with Karan [Johar]," gushes Bhumi Pednekar with childlike enthusiasm. Her excitement is understandable - the actor, who is currently looking forward to the release of Sonchiriya, has been roped in by Karan Johar for his magnum opus, Takht.

She is well-aware that it's a matter of honour to be directed by Johar in the early stages of her career. "While our journey hasn't stated yet, I have always wanted to work with Karan. He has been on my bucket list for long," explains Pednekar, who will reportedly be seen as Aurangzeb's wife in the Mughal drama.



Karan Johar

Easily the most ambitious project to come out of Johar's stable, the film boasts of a stellar cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. While a lesser actor may harbour fears of getting limited screen time, Pednekar has no such qualms. Confident of her acting prowess, she says, "I feel honoured to share space with these brilliant actors.

I have never been an insecure person. Even if I have a 15-minute role in a film, but a good one at that, I will do it. It doesn't matter if you're on screen for 10 minutes or two hours; it's your conviction to pull off the role that makes it memorable. Look at what Rajkummar Rao did with Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017); he walked away with the film."

