Bhumi Pednekar on Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship: Will be genre-breaking

Bollywood has rarely perfected the horror genre, struggling awkwardly between gory slasher movies and the unintentionally hilarious ones. Which is probably why when Bhumi Pednekar, an actor known for her unusual choice of scripts, backs Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship, the audience sits up and takes notice. The actor believes the Vicky Kaushal-fronted offering, the trailer of which dropped online yesterday, will bring a new chapter in Indian horror films. "Visually, I haven't seen something like this being attempted in Hindi cinema before. It will open up the horror genre in India and will be genre-breaking. I have not explored horror movies before," she smiles, adding that she can't resist the temptation to experiment.



Vicky Kaushal in a still from Bhoot



The Bhanu Pratap Singh-directed venture revolves around an abandoned ship on Juhu beach. Besides being excited about the script, Pednekar reveals that she was eager to be part of the director's maiden outing. "Bhanu and I have been friends for long. I had promised him that whenever he makes his first film, I will be a part of it. But it's an out-and-out Vicky film."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates