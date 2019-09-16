Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha to collaborate on a multi-film deal

Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have come together to kickstart a long-term filmmaking association. Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, will be the first film project as a part of the multi-fil deal. Thappad will explore the relationship between a man and a woman and gender equality through an enthralling story of a husband and wife.

"I am happy to associate with Anubhav once again. He is not only a gifted filmmaker but also has a great sense of music. He makes movies that are relevant and start conversations among the audience and I am keen to associate with this kind of cinema. With our collective strengths together, we are hoping to deliver some extraordinary, content and musically rich films," Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement.

Sharing Bhushan Kumar's excitement about the collaboration, Anubhav Sinha said, "Magic happens when creative people come together. I am really looking forward to this partnership with Bhushan Kumar, as he gives the creative liberty and has a good understanding of what can work with the audience and what will not. I am happy to associate with Bhushan and combine our creative forces together for the pure love of cinema."

The producer and director had collaborated before on Tum Bin and the music of his films. They share a warm friendship and camaraderie with each other and hope to make films that are thought-provoking, poignant and entertaining.

