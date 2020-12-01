Bicchoo Ka Khel novel writer Amit Khan's book goes into reprinting post the show's success

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's popular crime-thriller 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' featuring Divyenndu in the lead role started streaming on the popular digital platforms on November 18. The web show has met with a great response from the audience, fraternity, and critics alike.

Interestingly, the digital show is an adaptation of Hindi author Amit Khan's bestseller 'Bicchoo Ka Khel'. Considering the success of the show and its popularity, the novel has now gone into reprinting owing to the increasing demand from the author's fans and followers.

Amit Khan informed us, "It feels really great. The way the makers have adapted the novel into a web show is truly commendable and there's a positive vibe to it. The success of the show has benefited the sales of the novel 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' tremendously as the demand from the readers is huge this time again. The book was written 30 years before and had been into reprinting then too."

"It was destiny that Bicchoo Ka Khel got made. Post the success of the show, almost all my readers are demanding the 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' novel again. Many thanks to Ektaji for giving me and my novel the due credit during the promotional campaign of the show," adds Amit.

'Bicchoo Ka Khel' has seasoned actors from the film, television, and OTT world. The star cast includes Divyenndu, Anshul Chauhan, and Zeishan Quadri, along with Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand.

The web show is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride, with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.

