Bidding calories good-bye with Yoga

Haven't all of us tried a calorie burner workout and calorie tracking devices? Or followed strict diets

and left our food cravings unfulfilled? While we have numerous options out there to work on those extra calories, swiftly adopting any of those in our daily life is the real challenge. However, worry not! "Yoga is here to your rescue, with a balanced diet and these yoga asanas, you're sure to bid those extra calories a sweet, sweet good-bye," says Sarvesh Shashi, Founder and CEO, SARVA - Yoga, Mindfulness and Beyond.

Plank Pose

The mighty plank pose carries a lot of benefits for the practitioner. It is the perfect pose for a

beginner to start their calorie-burning process. Begin in a push-up position, aligning your body in a straight line. Make sure your hips are flat and not too low towards the floor or upwards towards the ceiling. Placing your palms on the floor and directly under your shoulder, firmly press your heels back. Also, spread your collar bones away from the sternum. Keep your gaze forward while aligning your neck to the spine. Try to hold the pose for as long as you can.

Boat Pose

The boat pose or Naukasana is the classic asana to tone and build your abs. It works wonders on the core muscles and strengthens the abdominal muscles. This pose is the perfect detoxifying and fat- burning asana. See the steps below to master this asana. Start in a sitting position, with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Lifting your feet, bring your knees closer to your chest. Now, simultaneously straighten your arms and legs, bend backwards and balance your body weight with your sit bone. Make sure your spine is straight during this process. Hold this posture for 10-30 seconds, then bring your knees towards your chest, relax and repeat the same steps again.

Chair Pose

The Utkatasana aka chair pose is a challenging asana that pushes you to enhance your body balance. While you focus on your balance you are toning and strengthening your muscles. This is an exceptional asana to burn the extra fat! This asana not only builds your body stamina but also helps you become mentally stronger! Here's how you do it. Begin with an inhale in a mountain pose, forming a balanced base. Now as you exhale, keep your feet hip-distance apart. Bend your knees, shift your body weight to the heels and squat as if you were sitting on an imaginary chair. Simultaneously, raise your hands up with your palms facing each other, and hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths. Slowly release the posture moving into the mountain pose. Relax and then repeat the same process.

Yoga is a 24x7 lifestyle that empowers your mental and physical strength alike! It is a great tool in

this sedentary lifestyle to help you get the best of both worlds in one practice. Often people discard

yoga as a slow or a boring workout but it is a highly under-rated workout that helps you tone your

mind and body!

