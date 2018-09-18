Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's jodi becomes the talk of town

television

The Bigg Boss 12 housemates remained confused about Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship and there was a buzz the moment they stepped into the house

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu

Post the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, the biggest revelation was bhajan maestro Anup Jalota's relationship with his muse Jasleen Matharu. Not just the outer world, but even the housemates are curious about the two. The housemates remained confused about their relationship and there was a buzz the moment they stepped into the house. During the nomination task too, questions were raised on their complicated relationship. Jasleen Matharu kept defending her relationship with singer, Anup Jalota.

Sourabh Patel posed questions on Jasleen's affair and asking her to define what kind of relationship she shares with Anup. In her response, she said that she doesn't need to explain herself or show any chemistry between them. Everyone remains confused about the two as Anup Jalota said that Jasleen is his girlfriend but she said something else. When Shivashish Mishra asks what are they actually - girlfriend-boyfriend, live-in partners or normal friends, Anup Jalota tells they are everything that he mentioned. Hearing this he keeps his hand on Jasleen, while Jasleen brings him closer and asks if this is the chemistry they are talking about. She even tells that this is not a dating show where they need to showcase their chemistry. She also got furious while answering the questions as it is their matter and no one has any right to comment on them.

Day 1 in the Bigg Boss house has definitely lived up to its status of being the most interesting reality shows, ever. This season, the interesting mix of 'Vichitra Jodis' and celebrities entry in the Bigg Boss house has stirred things up already.

It will be interesting to see how the unconventional couple deals with the prying eyes of the housemates without losing their cool. Don't forget to watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on COLORS.

